Texas whopper: $4 billion bond set for man in murder case - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Texas whopper: $4 billion bond set for man in murder case

Texas whopper: $4 billion bond set for man in murder case

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Many in WV pay unnecessary local sales tax Many in WV pay unnecessary local sales tax

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) - They say everything is bigger in Texas. It's now safe to say that applies to bail.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown set Antonio Marquis Willis' bond last week at a whopping $4 billion in the Dec. 22 killing of another man at a home in Killeen, about 55 miles north of Austin.

County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chuck Cox said he's never heard of such a high bond, the Temple Daily Telegram reported (http://bit.ly/2knLEss ). The highest amount he had previously seen was $1 million.

Willis' lawyer, Billy Ray Hall Jr., said he's confident the amount will be lowered when Hall makes the request to a state district judge. Hall said he wasn't certain it would be lowered to the point where Willis could afford to post the amount and leave jail until his next court hearing.

Another lawyer, Michael White, said bond is designed to protect the public and ensure a defendant appears in court. It's not meant to be a punitive measure, he said.

"This justice of the peace is abusing the bail process in an attempt to make a name for herself, as opposed to setting a reasonable and affordable bond as required by law," White said. "It makes a mockery of the process and a fool of her."

Lawyer Jeff Parker said the $4 billion bond could be challenged as unconstitutional. The Constitution's Eighth Amendment protects against cruel and unusual punishment and specifically refers to protections against excessive bail or fines.

The Associated Press left a message at Brown's office Thursday asking why she set such an expensive bond. She was elected to her position in November.

Willis, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Donte Samuels.

Willis' bond far exceeds the $3 billion amount set for New York real estate heir Robert Durst before an appeals court in 2004 determined it was unconstitutionally excessive and it was lowered to $450,000. At the time, Durst had recently been acquitted of killing his neighbor while living in Texas. He was being held on related charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Global "Wannacry" Ransomware Cyberattack Seeks Cash For Data

    Global "Wannacry" Ransomware Cyberattack Seeks Cash For Data

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:19:57 GMT

    LONDON (AP) -- A global "ransomware" cyberattack, unprecedented in scale, had technicians scrambling to restore Britain's crippled hospital network Saturday and secure the computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in many other nations. 

    LONDON (AP) -- A global "ransomware" cyberattack, unprecedented in scale, had technicians scrambling to restore Britain's crippled hospital network Saturday and secure the computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in many other nations. 

  • Undercover Agents Find Registered Church To Be Sex Club

    Undercover Agents Find Registered Church To Be Sex Club

    Saturday, May 13 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-13 18:10:06 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...

  • Lily's Place Featured in People Magazine

    Lily's Place Featured in People Magazine

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:27:02 GMT
    People MagazinePeople Magazine

    They are the tiny, helpless, and completely innocent victims of the growing opioid epidemic.

    They are the tiny, helpless, and completely innocent victims of the growing opioid epidemic.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Undercover Agents Find Registered Church To Be Sex Club

    Undercover Agents Find Registered Church To Be Sex Club

    Saturday, May 13 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-13 18:10:06 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...

  • Three Injured in Sissonville Wreck

    Three Injured in Sissonville Wreck

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:43:46 GMT
    Three people have been injured in a wreck in Sissonville. The wreck was reported on the 1800 block of Wolf Pen Drive just after 8 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital. It is not clear what the extent of those injuries are at this time. Expect significant delays on Wolf Pen Drive while crews work to clear the scene.
    Three people have been injured in a wreck in Sissonville. The wreck was reported on the 1800 block of Wolf Pen Drive just after 8 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital. It is not clear what the extent of those injuries are at this time. Expect significant delays on Wolf Pen Drive while crews work to clear the scene.

  • UPDATE: I-64 Reopens After 12 Vehicle Crash

    UPDATE: I-64 Reopens After 12 Vehicle Crash

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:05:00 GMT

    The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.

    The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.