Community has some hope in potential of healthcare group opening in town

In Governor Jim Justice’s State of the State address he briefly mentioned that there’s an organization that’s, “Going to bring a college basically for foster kids to Montgomery.” He was talking about a plan for KVC Health Systems to open in Montgomery, WV.

Ever since West Virginia University Institute of Technology finalized its plans to move to Beckley in the fall, there’s been a sense of uneasiness around Montgomery. The student body will no longer be there to help support the local economy already struggling since the decline of coal. While community members still don’t know the exact details behind Justice’s announcement, they’re glad it looks like at least something is coming into the area.

As William Byron Rowsey runs his clothing shop of more than 40 years in Montgomery he reflects on what business and life used to be in the area when coal was booming.

"Well at one time in this town it was great," said Rowsey, the owner of Byron's Services in Montgomery.

But now the streets are quieter and so is business leaving him even more nervous for when WVU tech is officially gone.

"You took a school that’s been sitting here 120 years and you move it to Beckley, it leaves us all up the creek without a paddle," said Rowsey.

Since Governor Justice’s announcement Rowsey has a bit more hope. Governor Justice says KVC Health systems will be opening a location in Montgomery. In part the nonprofit serves foster children.

"We need something, everybody knows we need something up here," said Rowsey.

According to Governor Justice, with KVC’s new program there will be new jobs and college opportunities for about 200 foster kids. WVU Tech has more than 1200 students who will be leaving the community.

"It’s not going to be the solve all, but it's good, it's good in a lot of ways," said Governor Justice.

"Just trying to replace, putting a finger in the whole of a dam, it’s not really going to stop everything," said Charles Stephenson who works at Modern Barbershop & Salon across the street from WVU Tech.

Businesses know know much more needs to be done to truly revitalize the area but are glad KVC coming could be a start.

"You have to start somewhere and maybe this might be the place we start," said Rowsey.

KVC does already operate in West Virginia. The community in Montgomery is wanting more details about this plan.

In a statement from WVU Tech it said several entities have shown interest in the campus facilities in Montgomery including KVC. In part the school says,

"We hope to share more details soon, after a final contract is signed. We believe that this agreement will be a positive opportunity for the area, for this organization and for the West Virginia University System."