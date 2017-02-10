Hunters in OH take thousands of deer in 2016-2017 season

LONDON (AP) -- A global "ransomware" cyberattack, unprecedented in scale, had technicians scrambling to restore Britain's crippled hospital network Saturday and secure the computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in many other nations.
LONDON (AP) -- A global "ransomware" cyberattack, unprecedented in scale, had technicians scrambling to restore Britain's crippled hospital network Saturday and secure the computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in many other nations.
They are the tiny, helpless, and completely innocent victims of the growing opioid epidemic.
They are the tiny, helpless, and completely innocent victims of the growing opioid epidemic.
Apple says it will give $200 million to Corning Inc. so it can invest in a Kentucky plant.
Apple says it will give $200 million to Corning Inc. so it can invest in a Kentucky plant.
Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight.
Frustrated with his ever-growing weight that peaked at 675 pounds, Ronnie Brower began dieting and working out on his way to losing an astounding 458 pounds. His four-year fitness journey, chronicled on Facebook, earned him the admiration of a woman at his gym who similarly was trying to lose a lot of weight.
Also missing and possibly abducted is the child's mother.
Also missing and possibly abducted is the child's mother.
Children reported the gun after seeing the girl show it to another student.
Children reported the gun after seeing the girl show it to another student.
Police are accepting applications now through June 23 for the next academy class in early 2018.
Police are accepting applications now through June 23 for the next academy class in early 2018.
The services are paid for by either private insurance or special grant funds.
The services are paid for by either private insurance or special grant funds.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.
KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.
They are the tiny, helpless, and completely innocent victims of the growing opioid epidemic.
They are the tiny, helpless, and completely innocent victims of the growing opioid epidemic.
The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.
The oldest victim said the incident occurred in the 1990s when she was between 12 and 13-years-old.
LONDON (AP) -- A global "ransomware" cyberattack, unprecedented in scale, had technicians scrambling to restore Britain's crippled hospital network Saturday and secure the computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in many other nations.
LONDON (AP) -- A global "ransomware" cyberattack, unprecedented in scale, had technicians scrambling to restore Britain's crippled hospital network Saturday and secure the computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in many other nations.
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...
The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.
An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.
An Ohio woman will spend less than 30 days in jail for having sexual contact with a dog.