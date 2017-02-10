George and Amal Clooney expecting twins this summer - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

George and Amal Clooney expecting twins this summer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Clooneys are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen said Thursday on CBS' "The Talk." George Clooney told Chen in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant, "The Talk" host said.

The Clooneys' news followed Beyonce and Jay Z's announcement last week that the superstar singer is expecting twins.

George Clooney's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The children will be the first for the couple, who married in 2014.

