Meet the next WVU Mountaineer Mascot.

UPDATE: According to West Virginia University's Twitter page, @WestVirginiaU, Troy Clemons has been selected to be the next Mountaineer Mascot.

ORIGINAL: MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University has narrowed its search for the Mountaineer Mascot to four candidates, who will be judged during a cheer-off competition at Saturday's men's basketball game against visiting Kansas State.



A committee of faculty, staff and students chose the four finalists, all of whom are West Virginia natives. They are current mascot Troy Clemons of Maxwelton, Trevor Kiess of Elkins, Jesse Lackey of Salem and current alternate mascot Savannah Lusk of Covel.



At Saturday's competition, each finalist will wear the buckskins and carry the musket to lead the crowd in cheers. Judging will be on performance and interaction with the crowd.



The winner will be announced Feb. 20 during the men's basketball game against Texas.

