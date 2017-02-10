Maple tree tapping to be demonstrated at university

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- A 14-year-old physics major has become the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University. Carson Huey-You was among more than 2,000 students getting degrees Saturday at the Fort Worth school founded in 1873. He started at TCU in 2013 when he was 11. He also has minors in Chinese and math. Huey-You tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2pyVvlD ) his favorite thing about college has been getting to learn things he never tho...

