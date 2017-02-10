Accident at Logan County Mine Kills One Person

Huntington Crash send Multiple Victims To The Hospital Huntington Crash send Multiple Victims To The Hospital According to Cabell County Dispatch, a three vehicle wreck sent 6 people to the hospital. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 11th St. W and Madison Avenue. One of the injuries appears to be life threatening. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. According to Cabell County Dispatch, a three vehicle wreck sent 6 people to the hospital. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 11th St. W and Madison Avenue. One of the injuries appears to be life threatening. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

The Recent Rains Took Its Toll On Kentucky Road The Recent Rains Took Its Toll On Kentucky Road KY 881 closed in Pike County PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recent rain took its toll on one Pike County road. Nearly ten miles out Kentucky 881 in the Brushy community of Pike County the road is no longer there. "It's probably not a couple feet wide it's almost to the white line on the opposite side of the roadway," Steve Roberts, Highway Superintendent, said. Heavy rain throughout Friday night caused a nearly 100 foot section of the road to wash away. "Ro... KY 881 closed in Pike County PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recent rain took its toll on one Pike County road. Nearly ten miles out Kentucky 881 in the Brushy community of Pike County the road is no longer there. "It's probably not a couple feet wide it's almost to the white line on the opposite side of the roadway," Steve Roberts, Highway Superintendent, said. Heavy rain throughout Friday night caused a nearly 100 foot section of the road to wash away. "Ro...

Rock Slide On Rt. 61 Is causing Trouble For Motorists Rock Slide On Rt. 61 Is causing Trouble For Motorists According to Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, a rock slide on Rt. 61 has the road shut down. The slide is just outside of Montgomery. Authorities urge you to use an alternate route and avoid this area. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. According to Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, a rock slide on Rt. 61 has the road shut down. The slide is just outside of Montgomery. Authorities urge you to use an alternate route and avoid this area. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Investigators search farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre Investigators search farm 10 miles from scene of Rhoden family massacre ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities... ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...

A Small Fire At HIMG In Huntington Has Temporarily Closed Down The Building A Small Fire At HIMG In Huntington Has Temporarily Closed Down The Building MGN Online A small fire at HIMG Regional Medical Center was forced to close Saturday. The closure was a result of a small electrical fire in the northern wing of the building. Huntington and Barboursville Fire Departments responded and quickly contained the fire without incident. No reports of any injuries. The building will re-open tomorrow at 9 a.m. and will resume normal operations Monday morning. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. A small fire at HIMG Regional Medical Center was forced to close Saturday. The closure was a result of a small electrical fire in the northern wing of the building. Huntington and Barboursville Fire Departments responded and quickly contained the fire without incident. No reports of any injuries. The building will re-open tomorrow at 9 a.m. and will resume normal operations Monday morning. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Semi Crash Closes Eastbound Lanes of I-64 Semi Crash Closes Eastbound Lanes of I-64 Andy Pennington The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Wayne County are closed after a crash. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the 1 mile marker of I-64 in Wayne County. At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries, but the semi received significant damage. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Wayne County are closed after a crash. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the 1 mile marker of I-64 in Wayne County. At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries, but the semi received significant damage. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Three Injured in Sissonville Wreck Three Injured in Sissonville Wreck Three people have been injured in a wreck in Sissonville. The wreck was reported on the 1800 block of Wolf Pen Drive just after 8 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital. It is not clear what the extent of those injuries are at this time. Expect significant delays on Wolf Pen Drive while crews work to clear the scene. Three people have been injured in a wreck in Sissonville. The wreck was reported on the 1800 block of Wolf Pen Drive just after 8 p.m. Three people were transported to the hospital. It is not clear what the extent of those injuries are at this time. Expect significant delays on Wolf Pen Drive while crews work to clear the scene.

Updated High Water Reports Updated High Water Reports Heather Payne, Dry Branch Road A flood warning has been issued for central and southern Kanawha, eastern Lincoln, Boone, Fayette, and Raleigh Counties until 10:45 p.m. Here is a list of some of the weather-related issues we've seen across the area. If you see or hear of issues, please let us know by sending your pictures, videos, or notes to news@wowktv.com when you can do so safely. Fayette County US 60 is closed near Smithers due to a large mudslide Kanawha County High water reported in the Davis Creek... A flood warning has been issued for central and southern Kanawha, eastern Lincoln, Boone, Fayette, and Raleigh Counties until 10:45 p.m. Here is a list of some of the weather-related issues we've seen across the area. If you see or hear of issues, please let us know by sending your pictures, videos, or notes to news@wowktv.com when you can do so safely. Fayette County US 60 is closed near Smithers due to a large mudslide Kanawha County High water reported in the Davis Creek...

UPDATE: I-64 Reopens After 12 Vehicle Crash UPDATE: I-64 Reopens After 12 Vehicle Crash The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene. The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shutdown due to one dozen vehicles being involved in a crash. The wreck was reported just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit. It is not clear if there are any injuries at this time. One dozen vehicles are involved. Multiple agencies from Kanawha County and Putnam County are responding to the scene.