Teens who left newborn in trash bin sentenced to probation - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Teens who left newborn in trash bin sentenced to probation

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A judge has sentenced two teen parents to probation for leaving their newborn girl in a trash bin in western Kentucky.

According to media reports, McCracken Circuit Judge Craig Clymer said during the sentencing hearing Thursday that he had to follow the juvenile code because a jury convicted the pair of wanton endangerment, criminal abuse and tampering with physical evidence. They were acquitted of attempted murder.

Clymer said both have already served more time in a juvenile facility than he could impose, so he sentenced them to 12 months' probation. He also ordered them to complete a moral therapy program.

The crying infant was found in a dumpster in July 2015 with its umbilical cord still attached. The baby was hospitalized and later released into state custody.

