NRA backs push for concealed carry permit valid in 50 states - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

NRA backs push for concealed carry permit valid in 50 states

Posted: Updated:

HARRISBURG, PA (WHTM) – The National Rifle Association is once again hosting the Great American Outdoor Show at the Farm Show Complex.

The powerful advocacy group remains active in lobbying efforts, supporting gun rights in the United States.

The NRA and its nearly 5 million members are supporting a national conceal and carry bill that was introduced by in the United States House of Representatives last month.

H.R.38 will allow a qualified person to carry or possess a concealed handgun in all states.

A qualified person must be eligible to receive a firearm under federal law, carry a valid photo identification document and carry a valid concealed carry permit issued in their state of residence.

Supporters say it’s time to allow law abiding citizens the opportunity to protect themselves when they are traveling.

Sean Maloney is a Second Amendment attorney who says the law would not create safety concerns.

“The good guy with the gun or the good girl with the gun. There is nothing to indicate they would cause problems in another state just because they crossed the state border,” Maloney said.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Trump Says It's Possible He Could Pick FBI Head By Next Week

    Trump Says It's Possible He Could Pick FBI Head By Next Week

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:14:09 GMT
    Recounts aimed at stopping Trump wins in 3 statesRecounts aimed at stopping Trump wins in 3 states
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that "we can make a fast decision" on a new FBI director, possibly by late next week, before he leaves on his first foreign trip since taking office. "Even that is possible," he told reporters when asked whether he could announce his nominee by Friday, when he is scheduled to leave for the Mideast and Europe. At least five candidates to be the bureau's director were in line Saturday for the first interviews ...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that "we can make a fast decision" on a new FBI director, possibly by late next week, before he leaves on his first foreign trip since taking office. "Even that is possible," he told reporters when asked whether he could announce his nominee by Friday, when he is scheduled to leave for the Mideast and Europe. At least five candidates to be the bureau's director were in line Saturday for the first interviews ...

  • Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision

    Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision

    Friday, May 12 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:02:57 GMT

    Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.

    Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.

  • AG Sessions avoids talks of FBI director in West Virginia

    AG Sessions avoids talks of FBI director in West Virginia

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director's post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director's post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Undercover Agents Find Registered Church To Be Sex Club

    Undercover Agents Find Registered Church To Be Sex Club

    Saturday, May 13 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-13 18:10:06 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...
    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club. WTVF-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qcR8f2) that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school. The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when ...

  • Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

    Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:28:38 GMT
    Police need your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Family members say that Brae Lean Harris was last seen this past Sunday at the Patchworks Children Shelter. The family has filed a missing persons report with the Charleston Police Department. Brae Harris is: 5'1 130 pounds Sandy Blonde Hair Blue Eyes If you have any information, you are urged to call Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6400
    Police need your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Family members say that Brae Lean Harris was last seen this past Sunday at the Patchworks Children Shelter. The family has filed a missing persons report with the Charleston Police Department. Brae Harris is: 5'1 130 pounds Sandy Blonde Hair Blue Eyes If you have any information, you are urged to call Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6400

  • Man Accused of Killing Police Chief And Nurses Has Been Identified

    Man Accused of Killing Police Chief And Nurses Has Been Identified

    Saturday, May 13 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-05-13 21:07:27 GMT

    KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.

    KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.