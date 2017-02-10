Tennessee considers bill to protect drivers who run over protesters

Recounts aimed at stopping Trump wins in 3 states

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that "we can make a fast decision" on a new FBI director, possibly by late next week, before he leaves on his first foreign trip since taking office. "Even that is possible," he told reporters when asked whether he could announce his nominee by Friday, when he is scheduled to leave for the Mideast and Europe. At least five candidates to be the bureau's director were in line Saturday for the first interviews ...