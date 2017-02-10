Tennessee considers bill to protect drivers who run over protesters

Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director's post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would let pharmacists offer a generic and cheaper alternative to life-saving EpiPens used to treat certain severe allergic reactions.
West Virginia welcomes leaders from Washington D.C. to a round table on the opioid epidemic. Health and Human Services Tom Price and President Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway listened to West Virginia concerns and say they'll take advice back to Washington. 50,000 West Virginians now covered by the Obamacare Medicaid expansion are struggling with drug addiction. Many who couldn't afford treatment before, can now get help thanks to insurance coverage.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.
In a campaign launch video released Monday, May 8th, 2017, Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced he is running for the United States Senate seat held by Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).
Republicans have pushed their health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
On May 14, 2017 at 12:32 am the Louisa Police Department responded to the call of an intoxicated woman, Stacey Keesee, not wanting to leave and arguing with Ex-Boyfriend Marco Cortes about his live in girlfriend/victim Melissa Dixon being at the residence located on Pearl Street in Louisa. According to officers arrest report, before they arrived Mrs. Keesee lunged toward Mrs. Dixon while Mr. Cortes attempted to hold her back.
St. Albans Police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot people on Saturday night. The call came in from the 2700 block of Knox avenue. When police responded, there was a large group of people in the roadway. Officers observed Scott Lawrence Woods come from behind a vehicle and pointed a gun at the crowd. Police commanded Woods to put the firearm down, but he did not comply.
KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.
KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.
Shots were fired during a fracking protest in Fayette County earlier Saturday, but no one was injured. Sheriff Mike Fridley said a call of shots fired came in around one o'clock Saturday from a fracking protest in the Lochgelly area near Oak Hill. The caller identified himself as Danny Webb, and stated that the shots were being fired by the protestors.
They are the tiny, helpless, and completely innocent victims of the growing opioid epidemic.
