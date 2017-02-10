Missing Ohio State student found shot dead in Grove City - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Missing Ohio State student found shot dead in Grove City

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in Scioto Grove Metro Park as missing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

The 21-year-old’s body was found by a park-goer about 1 p.m. Thursday. A man driving into the park told police he saw her lying in a field about 15 feet from the road at the entrance to the park. He and another man who had just arrived got out of their cars and took several steps toward the body before deciding to call 911.

According to police, Tokes appears to have died from gunshot wounds.

The University confirms that Tokes was a fourth-year student majoring in psychology. The communications department released a statement Friday morning:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Reagan Tokes, a psychology student at Ohio State. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this extremely difficult time. Counseling and consultation services are available for those in need of support.

Tokes was last seen leaving her shift Wednesday night at Bodega on High Street in the Short North, according to a missing persons report.

Police arrived at Bodega around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and met with Tokes’ roommates and coworkers. A fellow employee told police that Tokes got off work around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and stayed to have dinner, then decided to go home. The employee said Tokes usually had a bartender walk her to her car, but did not that day.

Two of Tokes’ roommates told police she texted them at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, and that is the last contact they had with her. One of her roommates became concerned Thursday morning, after she woke up and it appeared Tokes had not come home. She and the other roommate began contacting anyone who may have seen her, and tried calling her phone. They also told police they looked for Tokes’ car near their address on Chittenden Avenue and near Bodega.

The roommates then decided to call police after contacting Tokes’ parents.

The roommates told police Tokes is from the Toledo area and would not have gone anywhere other than work or school. They told police Tokes had recently broken up with her boyfriend, and it was a mutual breakup to their knowledge.

The Grove City Division of Police said officers located Tokes’ vehicle in Columbus, in the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Nile Woodson lives in an apartment above Bodega and says Reagan Tokes was well known to customers.

“She was a loving, awesome, amazing person,” Woodson said.

Woodson says Bodega employees typically park on streets behind the bar where they can park for free. But he says the area is not well lit.

“So it’s potentially easy for something to go unseen down there and that’s definitely a problem on the block,” Woodson said. “There’s one (street) light here that keeps this area bright but the whole next block is very dark.”

There is no suspect information at the time. Anyone with information should contact Grove City Police at 614-277-1710, Ohio BCI at 855-224-6446, or Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

