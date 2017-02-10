Budget Cuts Versus Higher taxes: The West Virginia Debate

The Budget Battle has begun, after Governor Justice made a pitch this week for increasing the gasoline, sales and business taxes, plus DMV hikes. Many legislators - especially on the Republican side - want to see more cuts, even to education.

"Higher education policy committee saves you 5 million dollars; reallocate the need responsibilities appropriately; go back to 2015 spending levels, saves us about 170 million dollars," said Del. Mike Folk, (R) Berkeley.

Finance committee members, say no government program should be immune to cuts of some degree, and that every idea must be on the table, especially waste and duplicated services.

"We need to see what we can cut; what we can do with out; what we really need and then move forward," said Del. Carol Miller, (R) Asst. Majority Leader.

But on the other side of the aisle, there is deep concern, that cuts already may have damaged some government services.

"Well you can always cut too deep, and a good example is the crime lab at the state police. We're hundreds of cases behind," said Del. Richard Iaquinta, (D) Harrison.

Another idea is to create new sales and incomes tax revenue, by creating more jobs.

"In my hometown of Man, probably within the next 8 to 12 months, there's going to be an additional 900 to 1,00 coal mining jobs. I say you put people back to work," said Del. Rupie Phillips, (D) Logan.

Everyone is trying to solve a deficit now growing past a half-billion dollars.

"This could be a two-month stand-off with people on one side who want to raise taxes, and people on the other wanting to make deep budget cuts. Perhaps they will find some middle ground," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.