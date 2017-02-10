SPECIAL REPORT: Former Charleston Police Officer Waiting for Dou - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

SPECIAL REPORT: Former Charleston Police Officer Waiting for Double Lung Transplant in Pittsburgh

A career with the Charleston Police Department led Gary Stover to the love of his life, Lisa.

"She came on the department and it just worked out. She had two great boys and we just fell in love," said Gary.

Now, instead of fighting crime, Lisa is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a debilitating lung disease.

The couples son Chris, who is now on the South Charleston Police Department, says seeing his mom struggle through her illness has been heartbreaking.

"This disease, it dwindled my mom pretty rapidly and she was forced to move to Pennsylvania where the best medical team can operate on her," said Chris Stover. 

Lisa is currently in the intensive care unit at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh waiting on a double lung transplant. In the mean time, doctors are doing everything they can to keep her alive.

"We're draining blood from her body, putting it into a circuit that gives her oxygen, and giving it back to her as she awaits lung transplantation," said Dr. Jonathan D'Cunha, Chief of the Lung Transplant Center at UPMC. 

While moving to Pittsburgh brought on a list of unexpected expenses, the Stover's are just now starting to receive bills from Lisa's treatments.

Chris's wife started a gofundme.com account to help and so far they've seen a lot of support. 

"Everybody is trying to help. The police department here, the Charleston Police Department, the Fraternal Order of Police in Charleston," said Brad Rinehart, Chief of the South Charleston Police Department.

The Stover's say any and every donation helps. While Lisa's condition is very serious, doctors say she's currently at the top of the list for lung donations. 

"She certainly has the highest score for the O blood group in our region, if not nationally," said Dr. D'Cunha. 

Gary's main focus is not only staying strong for Lisa, but keeping a positive attitude. He says, in his eyes, it isn't about if she'll will get better but when.

"We have never looked at not getting anything. It has always been positive. That is the way we are looking at it. It is going to happen and it is only a matter of time," said Gary Stover.

The South Charleston Police Department will hold a fundraiser on February 24th for Lisa and Gary Stover where they'll be selling food and drinks. 

Attached is a form to donate to their cause.

To donate to the Stover Family's online fundraising page click here.

