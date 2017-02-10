SPECIAL REPORT: Former Charleston Police Officer Waiting for Double Lung Transplant in Pittsburgh

She was the first patient in West Virginia to have the procedure. In fact, it has only been done a few thousand times around the world.
It's a crisis. Our crisis. The ongoing opioid epidemic has harshly affected friends, neighbors, and loved ones. "It's not just the poor. It's not the black, not the white, it's everywhere. It's everybody," said Jon Matthews, a local filmmaker who returned home to West Virginia to produce a new documentary about the ongoing crisis.
In a state plagued by a shortage of at least 10,000 nurses, both the medical community and state legislators in West Virginia are searching desperately to find a cure. In the meantime, traveling nurses are serving as a type of treatment - enticing more folks to enter the nursing field and helping to ease a critical shortage statewide, according to local experts in the field.
"I know what it's like when you are at your knees and you're begging the Lord to take your life because you'd rather be gone than have to deal withdrawal or find another drug," said Chelsea Carter, who is in recovery from opioid addiction. "I would pray to die. I mean I would just ask God to let me die driving down the road or something," said Trena Dingess, who is also in recovery. Chelsea Carter and Trena Dingess are recovering from addiction, survivors of West...
West Virginia is having a 911 money emergency. The state and many counties are in financial trouble, so a bill before the legislature would merge the 911 call centers in the Mountain State from 53 to just 6. "Savings to the state, or the counties, or to the citizens of West Virginia if we can reduce the 911 fee," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha. Right now people pay 911 fees through their cell and landline phone bills. West Virginia has among the highest rates in the na...
13 News is working for you, looking at some of the worst, most dilapidated bridges, and the best bets for getting them replaced.
In 2016, the state of West Virginia lost 58 people to fires across the state. That averages to more than one death a week. It doesn’t end there.
A career with the Charleston Police Department led Gary Stover to the love of his life, Lisa. "She came on the department and it just worked out. She had two great boys and we just fell in love," said Gary. Now, instead of fighting crime, Lisa is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a debilitating lung disease. The couples son Chris, who is now on the South Charleston Police Department, says seeing his mom struggle through her illness has been heartbreaking. ...
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The crash is still under investigation.
On May 14, 2017 at 12:32 am the Louisa Police Department responded to the call of an intoxicated woman, Stacey Keesee, not wanting to leave and arguing with Ex-Boyfriend Marco Cortes about his live in girlfriend/victim Melissa Dixon being at the residence located on Pearl Street in Louisa. According to officers arrest report, before they arrived Mrs. Keesee lunged toward Mrs. Dixon while Mr. Cortes attempted to hold her back.
KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.
St. Albans Police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot people on Saturday night. The call came in from the 2700 block of Knox avenue. When police responded, there was a large group of people in the roadway. Officers observed Scott Lawrence Woods come from behind a vehicle and pointed a gun at the crowd. Police commanded Woods to put the firearm down, but he did not comply.
Right now thousands of kids in West Virginia are unable to live with their biological parents. A big part of this is due to the opioid epidemic. The first ever, "Foster Fest," brought various fostering related groups together to inform families about the need for more foster parents and encouraged them to help out. Organizers say more and more parents have become interested in fostering after hearing many stories about parents overdosing in front of their kids. But th...
KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.
