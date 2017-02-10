Gun Safety: Are you properly storing the guns in your home?

One-third of the United State's population occupies a gun in their home. Sgt. Derrick Weatherly with Princeton Police Department says no matter what a person's stance is on gun control, it is always a good idea to educate kids on the danger of guns at a young age.

"Yes, teaching them at a young age safety," said Sgt. Weatherly. "Don't let them become to suspicious about the firearm because if you are not home they may try to do it by themselves."

The manager of Long Shots Gun Shop in Princeton, Jim Kelley, shared the same sentiment with Sgt. Weatherly.

"Gun safety, if it was taught more, than it would be a lot better than just trying to lock them up and keep them away from them."

Investing in a gun safe is one tool to keep guns out of the reach of children. There are "smart safes" for quick access if necessary.