One Transported to Hospital After Shooting in Huntington

The crash is still under investigation.
The crash is still under investigation.
According to Cabell County Dispatch, a three vehicle wreck sent 6 people to the hospital. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 11th St. W and Madison Avenue. One of the injuries appears to be life threatening. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
According to Cabell County Dispatch, a three vehicle wreck sent 6 people to the hospital. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 11th St. W and Madison Avenue. One of the injuries appears to be life threatening. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.
KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...
ADAMS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General confirms several law enforcement departments have converged to search a home in Adams County. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Ohio Department of Corrections STAR Team and deputies from Adams and Pike county sheriff’s offices are searching a home, according to WLWT. A representative from the AG’s office could not confirm the exact location of the search or what authorities...
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Wayne County are closed after a crash. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the 1 mile marker of I-64 in Wayne County. At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries, but the semi received significant damage. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Wayne County are closed after a crash. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the 1 mile marker of I-64 in Wayne County. At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries, but the semi received significant damage. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
The crash is still under investigation.
The crash is still under investigation.
On May 14, 2017 at 12:32 am the Louisa Police Department responded to the call of an intoxicated woman, Stacey Keesee, not wanting to leave and arguing with Ex-Boyfriend Marco Cortes about his live in girlfriend/victim Melissa Dixon being at the residence located on Pearl Street in Louisa. According to officers arrest report, before they arrived Mrs. Keesee lunged toward Mrs. Dixon while Mr. Cortes attempted to hold her back.
On May 14, 2017 at 12:32 am the Louisa Police Department responded to the call of an intoxicated woman, Stacey Keesee, not wanting to leave and arguing with Ex-Boyfriend Marco Cortes about his live in girlfriend/victim Melissa Dixon being at the residence located on Pearl Street in Louisa. According to officers arrest report, before they arrived Mrs. Keesee lunged toward Mrs. Dixon while Mr. Cortes attempted to hold her back.
KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.
KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.
St. Albans Police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot people on Saturday night. The call came in from the 2700 block of Knox avenue. When police responded, there was a large group of people in the roadway. Officers observed Scott Lawrence Woods come from behind a vehicle and pointed a gun at the crowd. Police commanded Woods to put the firearm down, but he did not comply.
St. Albans Police responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot people on Saturday night. The call came in from the 2700 block of Knox avenue. When police responded, there was a large group of people in the roadway. Officers observed Scott Lawrence Woods come from behind a vehicle and pointed a gun at the crowd. Police commanded Woods to put the firearm down, but he did not comply.
Right now thousands of kids in West Virginia are unable to live with their biological parents. A big part of this is due to the opioid epidemic. The first ever, "Foster Fest," brought various fostering related groups together to inform families about the need for more foster parents and encouraged them to help out. Organizers say more and more parents have become interested in fostering after hearing many stories about parents overdosing in front of their kids. But th...
Right now thousands of kids in West Virginia are unable to live with their biological parents. A big part of this is due to the opioid epidemic. The first ever, "Foster Fest," brought various fostering related groups together to inform families about the need for more foster parents and encouraged them to help out. Organizers say more and more parents have become interested in fostering after hearing many stories about parents overdosing in front of their kids. But th...
KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.
KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Eric Disario and two nursing home employees has been identified. Family members identified 43-year-old Thomas Hartless as the shooter. READ MORE: Gunman kills Kirkersville police chief, two nursing home workers His cousin, who did not want to go on camera, told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hartless did not live in Kirkersville.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!