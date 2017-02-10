One Transported to Hospital After Shooting in Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Transported to Hospital After Shooting in Huntington

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Dispatchers say that a shooting has occurred in Huntington late Friday night.

The shooting was reported on the 400 block of Bridge Street in Huntington at the WK Elliott Apartments at around 11 p.m Friday.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case thus far.

Huntington Police is investigating at the scene, along with Cabell County EMS.

