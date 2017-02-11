Firefighters Battle Blaze In Kanawha County

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ...
A private jet has gone down in Carlstadt, N.J., according to police.
According to Cabell County Dispatch, a three vehicle wreck sent 6 people to the hospital. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 11th St. W and Madison Avenue. One of the injuries appears to be life threatening. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A local fire company says more than 25 people are injured after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland.
The crash is still under investigation.
KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.” The man stabbed a store employee.
Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.
A local toddler is now battling a potentially serious disease after just playing outside in her front yard in Kanawha County. Doctors say she now has Lyme disease.
Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.
"Just out of instinct, he tried to brush it off - not thinking," Wright said.
A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine.
UPDATE (5/15/17 1 p.m.): Ms. Burch's body was discovered deceased on May 14 in Tucker County, according to Maryland State Police. At this time, the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Tucker County, WV Sheriff's Office.
