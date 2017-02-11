Firefighters Battle Blaze In Kanawha County

Charleston Man Arrested for Holding Woman Against Will with Son Charleston Man Arrested for Holding Woman Against Will with Son HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ...

Overnight house fire kills 7 in Akron, bodies removed from home Overnight house fire kills 7 in Akron, bodies removed from home Cleveland 19 AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating an overnight fatal house fire in Akron on Monday that resulted seven fatalities. The fire was reported at 2:46 a.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Fultz Street. A resident on Fultz Street called 911 to report the fire. According to Lieutenant Sierjie Lash with the Akron Fire Department, firefighters arrived to an intense, fully-involved house fire. The home was structurally unsafe, so crews were not able to... AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating an overnight fatal house fire in Akron on Monday that resulted seven fatalities. The fire was reported at 2:46 a.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Fultz Street. A resident on Fultz Street called 911 to report the fire. According to Lieutenant Sierjie Lash with the Akron Fire Department, firefighters arrived to an intense, fully-involved house fire. The home was structurally unsafe, so crews were not able to...

Update: Charleston Man Killed in Huntington Crash Update: Charleston Man Killed in Huntington Crash According to Cabell County Dispatch, a three vehicle wreck sent 6 people to the hospital. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 11th St. W and Madison Avenue. One of the injuries appears to be life threatening. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. According to Cabell County Dispatch, a three vehicle wreck sent 6 people to the hospital. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 11th St. W and Madison Avenue. One of the injuries appears to be life threatening. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Young Child and Mother Attacked by Dog in Logan County Young Child and Mother Attacked by Dog in Logan County LOGAN COUNTY, WV - A young boy and his mother were attacked by a dog over the weekend in Chapmanville, WV. According to West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment, the boy was attacked by the dog when the mom attempted to intervene. She was then also attacked by the same dog. Troopers say that the two were transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries. The boy was released from the hospital shortly after, but the mother is still being assessed. Her condit... LOGAN COUNTY, WV - A young boy and his mother were attacked by a dog over the weekend in Chapmanville, WV. According to West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment, the boy was attacked by the dog when the mom attempted to intervene. She was then also attacked by the same dog. Troopers say that the two were transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries. The boy was released from the hospital shortly after, but the mother is still being assessed. Her condit...

Names Of The 2 People Killed in Wayne County Accident Have Been Released Names Of The 2 People Killed in Wayne County Accident Have Been Released KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene. KENOVA, WV - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says two people have died following an accident along Route 52 in Kenova. Two vehicles collided which caused the death of both occupants in one vehicle. The occupant of the other vehicle was released with minor injuries. Congestion is still expected as crews clear the wreckage. The accident happened at roughly 12:15 p.m. The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Lavalette Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Recent Rains Took Its Toll On Kentucky Road The Recent Rains Took Its Toll On Kentucky Road KY 881 closed in Pike County PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recent rain took its toll on one Pike County road. Nearly ten miles out Kentucky 881 in the Brushy community of Pike County the road is no longer there. "It's probably not a couple feet wide it's almost to the white line on the opposite side of the roadway," Steve Roberts, Highway Superintendent, said. Heavy rain throughout Friday night caused a nearly 100 foot section of the road to wash away. "Ro... KY 881 closed in Pike County PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recent rain took its toll on one Pike County road. Nearly ten miles out Kentucky 881 in the Brushy community of Pike County the road is no longer there. "It's probably not a couple feet wide it's almost to the white line on the opposite side of the roadway," Steve Roberts, Highway Superintendent, said. Heavy rain throughout Friday night caused a nearly 100 foot section of the road to wash away. "Ro...