Elderly Man In Rand Falls Victim To A Home Invasion And Robbery

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Around midnight on February 10, 2017, three individuals entered a residence located on the 5800 block of Church Dr. in Rand, WV.

They restrained the home owner, a 73 year-old man, and stole from him. 

The man was not injured.    

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

Our 24-hour number is 304-357-0169.  

Tips can be emailed to tips@kanawhasheriff.us or submitted through our website anonymously at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

Detectives Pile and Crawford are investigating.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.  

