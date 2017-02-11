Law Enforcement Searching For A Suspect That Led Them On A Pursuit And Then Fled On Foot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect, or suspects that led them on a pursuit Saturday afternoon,

State Troopers, Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs, and Charleston PD are searching the Northgate Business Park in Charleston, West Virginia.

The suspect(s) led authorities on a chase that ended at the Northgate Business Park, at which time the suspect(s) vacated the vehicle and fled on foot.

Crews on the scene advise that one person is being detained by law enforcement, but it is unclear if he is the suspect in question.

K-9 units are still actively searching the area.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.