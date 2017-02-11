Cabell County Sheriff Department Issues A Silver Alert

Police need your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Family members say that Brae Lean Harris was last seen this past Sunday at the Patchworks Children Shelter. The family has filed a missing persons report with the Charleston Police Department. Brae Harris is: 5'1 130 pounds Sandy Blonde Hair Blue Eyes If you have any information, you are urged to call Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6400
Fayette County deputies look for missing woman and young son. The department sent out this detailed press release. PRESS RELEASE: The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and her young son. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning these efforts:
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
A pair of boys who were riding ATVs near Beckley came across the body of a missing Kanawha County man.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
According to the Belmont County Sheriff's Office, both teens have been taken into custody in Texas.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
He was reportedly “covered in blood” and holding “a knife and what looked like a human head.” The man stabbed a store employee.
Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.
A local toddler is now battling a potentially serious disease after just playing outside in her front yard in Kanawha County. Doctors say she now has Lyme disease.
Photos published with their account of the case show a worm "firmly attached" inside the man's stomach.
"Just out of instinct, he tried to brush it off - not thinking," Wright said.
A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ...
UPDATE (5/15/17 1 p.m.): Ms. Burch's body was discovered deceased on May 14 in Tucker County, according to Maryland State Police. At this time, the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Tucker County, WV Sheriff's Office.
A 45-year-old man has been charged with pandering and solicitation after investigators say he sent prostitutes dozens of times over nearly four years to his neighbor’s house to strip on their porch.
