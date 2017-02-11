Cabell County Sheriff Department Issues A Silver Alert - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cabell County Sheriff Department Issues A Silver Alert

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: February 12, 2017

Cabell County Sheriff Department has canceled the Silver Alert.

Mr. Gallagher was found safe in Pennsylvania.

Thank you for your help

ORIGINAL:

Cabell County Sheriff's Department has issued a Silver Alert for Thomas Gallagher.

Gallagher last seen at 57 Seth Lane in Barboursville, he was wearing blue/grey pajama pants and brown slippers.

Gallagher is a white male, 69 years of age.

Mr. Gallagher stands 6'0 ft tall and weighs 215 pounds.

He has hazel eyes and has salt and pepper balding hair.

Law enforcement also advises that he may be traveling in a blue 2010 Toyota Prius with WV plate number 8LJ510.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Thomas Gallagher, you are asked to contact the Cabell County Sheriff's Department at 304-526-8444.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 

