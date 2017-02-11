Huntington City Councilman Offers To Forfeit His Salary

In the light of the budget crisis in Huntington, one city councilman has offered to forfeit his salary to help ease the budget burden.

Councilman Alex Vence sent a Memo to Mayor Steve Williams and had this to say

It is my desire to forfeit my salary for this fiscal year and the funds be redirected back into the general fund. I respectfully request that you adjust the upcoming budget revision to reflect the same.

I realize that this is not a large amount, but in light of recent layoffs and reductions in departmental budgets I feel it is the appropriate course of action,I sincerely appreciate your consideration of this request.

We will update any further developments.