Group of individuals with special needs & illnesses get VIP showing of new movie

The Lego Batman Movie opened in theaters in early February 2017. But one group got VIP access to a screening of the movie at Marquee Cinemas in Pullman Square.

Marcus Isaiah Slash went through more in the first two years of his life than most people do in their entire lives.

"By the age of two he had five brain surgeries, had a stroke, so he has really overcome many obstacles," said Jessie Slash, his mom.

On February 11, 2017 he took pictures with Batman before a special private viewing of the new Lego batman movie. Thanks to Heroes 4 Higher partnering with various community companies, dozens of individuals with special needs and illnesses were able to see the movie at 10 a.m. before the theater was officially open, popcorn and all.

"I'm going to see the Lego Batman Movie and I am so excited because it is going to be epic and amazing," said Marcus Slash before the movie.

His little brother Elijah also suffered a brain injury when he was young at just two-years-old. Their mom works with kids with special needs so at the movie she got to see them outside the work setting.

"It's nice to see the families just enjoying their community and allowing these kids to be part of the community," said Jessie Slash.

"This is pretty amazing because it's not something that you get to see all the time," said 16-year-old Tyler Romero whose Leukemia is in remission.

Batman zipped Elijah around the room bringing a big smile to his face as well as others.

"It feels natural because the smiles just replenish everything on a daily basis and it takes away the disability," said Jessie Slash.

It made for a very sweet Valentine's Day weekend.