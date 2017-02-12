An Accident Overnight Leaves One Person Dead

An accident occurred shortly before midnight last night on the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge.

Metro dispatch confirms that one person died at the scene and one person was transported to an area hospital.

Medi-Vac helicopter was also dispatched to respond to the accident.

Crews say the cause of the accident is unknown at this time and the incident is under investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.