A Local Woman Caught Trying To Board A plane At Yeager Airport With A loaded Gun.

A Kanawha County, West Virginia, woman was caught with a loaded handgun at Yeager Airport (CRW) Sunday morning, February 12.

The woman was cited by police for carrying a gun in an airport.

The South Charleston woman entered the TSA checkpoint, she placed her carry-on items in bins to pass through the metal detector.

That’s when TSA officers spotted the loaded .22 caliber handgun on the X-ray monitor, the gun was loaded with 5 bullets.

TSA officers immediately contacted the Yeager Airport Police, who responded and confiscated the gun and cited the woman on a state weapons charge.

The name of the woman has not been released yet.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.