Two People Injured When A Car Struck An ATV

Home surveillance video shows a gold Ford Explorer fishtailing down a road. The video shows the driver run into a family’s front yard, hit their truck, swing back out into the street and then hit a 7th-grade boy who was riding his bike.

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have charged the brother of one of the eight victims of an unsolved Ohio massacre with tampering with evidence and vandalism, accusing him of destroying a GPS device. The Ohio attorney general's office on Tuesday announced the charges against 40-year-old James Manley, of Peebles, in southern Ohio. Authorities say Manley destroyed the device being used in the investigation of the slayings.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH - According to a release from the Meigs County Sheriff's Office, a man was found dead after becoming trapped under farming equipment. The accident happened near Cullums Road yesterday, May 15th. 2017 at roughly 6:42 p.m. Gregory Davis was found beneath a brush hog that he had been working on. Investigators discovered that blocks supporting the brush hog failed, causing the equipment to fall onto Davis, trapping him. Meigs County EMS and Pomeroy Fire Departmen...

A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will with her son. According to criminal complaint, an undersigned officer arrived at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington to find Alisha Toler hiding near the customer service area. According to Toler, 29-year-old Timothy Baker, of Charleston, held her against her will with her son in a Nissan truck until she was able to escape at Walmart. She advised that she agreed to go on a date with ...

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating an overnight fatal house fire in Akron on Monday that resulted seven fatalities. The fire was reported at 2:46 a.m. at a home located in the 600 block of Fultz Street. A resident on Fultz Street called 911 to report the fire. According to Lieutenant Sierjie Lash with the Akron Fire Department, firefighters arrived to an intense, fully-involved house fire. The home was structurally unsafe, so crews were not able to...

According to Cabell County Dispatch, a three vehicle wreck sent 6 people to the hospital. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 11th St. W and Madison Avenue. One of the injuries appears to be life threatening. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV - A young boy and his mother were attacked by a dog over the weekend in Chapmanville, WV. According to West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment, the boy was attacked by the dog when the mom attempted to intervene. She was then also attacked by the same dog. Troopers say that the two were transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries. The boy was released from the hospital shortly after, but the mother is still being assessed. Her condit...