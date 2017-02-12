UPDATE: Sanders to Return to McDowell County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Sanders to Return to McDowell County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
MSNBC MSNBC

UPDATE STORY: 8 p.m. February 12th, 2017

According to our reporter Eric Halperin, in his promotional tour ongoing in Charleston Sunday evening, Sanders says he will return to McDowell County. The following is an excerpt from a release from Senator Bernie Sanders:

If anyone in West Virginia government thinks that I will be intimidated from going to McDowell County, West Virginia, to hold a town meeting, they are dead wrong. If they don't allow us to use the local armory, we'll find another building. If we can't find another building, we'll hold the meeting out in the streets. That town meeting will be held. Poverty in America will be discussed. Solutions will be found.

No date has been released yet on what day that is, but during his Charleston meet, he brought up poverty and income inequality, and specifically mentioned McDowell County.

We will have more information tonight on 13 News at 11.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 p.m. February 12th, 2017

The West Virginia National Guard has released a statement in regards to the cancellation of Bernie Sander's event for Monday in McDowell County. 

"U.S. Department of Defense policy does not permit the use of military facilities for political and election events and specifically includes town hall meetings as an example of such activities. The West Virginia State Armory Board has a similar policy.

Once the details of the proposed event were shared with the Adjutant General's office on Friday afternoon, it became apparent that it would run afoul of DOD and State Armory Board policy and the request could not be accommodated."

Supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders were scheduled to rally outside of the Governor's Mansion Sunday afternoon to seek the reasoning for the abrupt cancellation of the MSNBC McDowell County Town Hall with Bernie Sanders.

The WV National Guard announced late Friday night that it had revoked the use of their Armory in Welch. 

Sanders is still hosting a promotional tour for his latest book at 7:30 pm Sunday in Charleston.

