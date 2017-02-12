Kentucky Resident Arrested on Laundry List of Charges After Pursuit

Kentucky Resident Arrested on Laundry List of Charges After Purs - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
An Ashland, Kentucky resident has been arrested on a laundry list of charges after a pursuit Saturday night.

On Saturday, at around 9 p.m, troopers were conducting a safety checkpoint in Boyd County. 

A 2006 Dodge van, driven by Patricia D. Gore, 51, of Ashland, entered the safety checkpoint and came to a stop. 

Gore provided troopers with identification and then fled from the checkpoint. 

A pursuit was initiated and continued across several roads and into Greenup County. 

As the vehicle approached U.S. 23, the Worthington Police Department deployed a tire deflation device, causing the vehicle to come to a stop on Port Road in Wurtland. 

At that point Gore exited the vehicle and fled from the scene on foot.  Troopers were able to locate and arrest Mrs. Gore without further incident.

Patricia D. Gore was arrested and lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center. 

She was charged with:

  • Fugitive from another state
  • Failure to appear arrest warrants (3 counts)
  • Fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle)
  • Fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot)
  • Reckless driving
  • Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs 1st offense
  • Wanton endangerment 1st degree
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Speeding 25 mph over limit
  • Failure to maintain insurance 1st offense
  • Driving DUI suspended license 1st aggravated
  • Disregarding stop sign (6 counts)
  • Disregarding traffic control device (2 counts)
  • Failure to or improper signal
  • Failure to notify Department of Transportation of address change
  • No operators license
  • Failure to wear seatbelt
  • No or expired registration receipt
  • No or expired registration plate

