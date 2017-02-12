Kentucky Resident Arrested on Laundry List of Charges After Pursuit

An Ashland, Kentucky resident has been arrested on a laundry list of charges after a pursuit Saturday night.

On Saturday, at around 9 p.m, troopers were conducting a safety checkpoint in Boyd County.

A 2006 Dodge van, driven by Patricia D. Gore, 51, of Ashland, entered the safety checkpoint and came to a stop.

Gore provided troopers with identification and then fled from the checkpoint.

A pursuit was initiated and continued across several roads and into Greenup County.

As the vehicle approached U.S. 23, the Worthington Police Department deployed a tire deflation device, causing the vehicle to come to a stop on Port Road in Wurtland.

At that point Gore exited the vehicle and fled from the scene on foot. Troopers were able to locate and arrest Mrs. Gore without further incident.

Patricia D. Gore was arrested and lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.

She was charged with: