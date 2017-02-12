Sixers Unveil Hal Greer Sculpture Outside Camden Training Facility

Sixers Unveil Hal Greer Sculpture Outside Camden Training Facili - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers unveiled a sculpture of one of the team’s greatest players Saturday afternoon that now stands right outside the doors of the team’s Training Facility in Camden, New Jersey.

In addition to Hal Greer and his family, Sixers CEO Scott O’Neil, general manager Brian Colangelo, and head coach Brett Brown took turns praising Greer and the feats he accomplished over the course of his Hall of Fame career. Brown says he hopes the sculpture will inspire current and future Sixers to be the type of player that Greer was.

“This represents work, character, culture, longevity, commitment, teammateship, those type of things,” Brown said.

Greer was flanked by his family as the sculpture, which was done by local artist Chad Fisher, was unveiled.

“I think it’s great. I’m real appreciative of it,” Greer said. “It’s wonderful. I looked at the face and it looks just like me.”

The Greer sculpture is one of three that will be installed in front of the training facility as part of their walk of fame.

