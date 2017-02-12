Mobile Home Deemed Total Loss in Lincoln County Fire

A mobile home fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Lincoln County has been deemed as a total loss according to dispatchers.

The fire was reported off of Route 34 just inside the Lincoln County line around 5 p.m.

Fire departments from Hamlin and Duval responded to the blaze.

One person received minor injuries to their hands in the blaze, but thankfully, no serious injuries were reported.

Route 34 was closed as crews worked to put the blaze out. That roadway reopened around 7 p.m.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.