Sen. Bernie Sanders Addresses Crowd of Thousands at Charleston Book Tour Event

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders talked about a number of topics at his book tour event at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Sunday evening.

As part of his tour to promote his new book, "Our Revolution," Sanders not only discussed his new work, but spoke of some of the more difficult and pressing problems that he believes are facing the Mountain State.

Among the first topics that Sanders spoke of was his canceled town hall meeting in McDowell County.

The West Virginia National Guard released a statement in regards to the cancellation of Bernie Sander's event for originally scheduled for Monday, February 13, 2017 in McDowell County.

"U.S. Department of Defense policy does not permit the use of military facilities for political and election events and specifically includes town hall meetings as an example of such activities. The West Virginia State Armory Board has a similar policy. Once the details of the proposed event were shared with the Adjutant General's office on Friday afternoon, it became apparent that it would run afoul of DOD and State Armory Board policy and the request could not be accommodated."

He assured the Charleston crowd that he would be back to McDowell County again.

"This (canceled town hall meeting) was not a political event; I'm not here to announce my candidacy, I'm not here to ask anyone for a vote. What we we're here to do is to hold a town meeting in a very distressed community to get an understanding from the people who are hurting what's going on and what they would like us to do.", said Sen. Sanders, D-VT.

In relation to McDowell County and other parts of the region, Sanders spoke of poverty that the West Virginia and the entire country deals with, as well as income inequality.

"Poverty is one of the great crisis in this country; it's bad in West Virginia, it's bad in Vermont, it's bad all over this country - we've gotta talk about it," said Sanders.

The new book is split into two parts, with the first detailing his run at the nation's highest position. The second part entails on his vision of how to transform the United States from where it currently stands.

Many people who came out to see Sanders in our area felt inspired by the words that escaped from the Senator's mouth.

"I'm glad to see that even though what happened in November, that Bernie is still out there - he's still talking about these issues, keeping us informed and I enjoyed him talking about what's happening in Washington D.C. right now from his point of view.", said Derrick Von Kundra.

A new date or time for the Senator's meeting in McDowell County has not been announced yet.

