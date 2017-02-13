Structure fire blocks road in Crede

A structure fire is blocking part of a road in Kanawha County. The fire is in the 4000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Crede.

Firefighters do not believe anyone was inside the home.

Firefighters have lines down blocking the road at 4043 Pennsylvania Avenue. This is near Jones Auto and Truck Repair. It's going to take a couple hours for scene to be cleared.

According to Kanawha County Schools, bus 1115 out of Elkview Bus Terminal heading to the Elk Elementary Center, will not be picking up students at Offet Drive because of the fire.

