Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speech in Sandusky

Is the convenience of having a Quarter Pounder and fries delivered to your home or office worth a $5 fee? McDonald's is hoping it will be.
Is the convenience of having a Quarter Pounder and fries delivered to your home or office worth a $5 fee? McDonald's is hoping it will be.
Phase three of the work to remove the Ironton-Russell Bridge begins today.
Phase three of the work to remove the Ironton-Russell Bridge begins today.
The Division of Natural Resources says that's the largest harvest since 2006.
The Division of Natural Resources says that's the largest harvest since 2006.
The removal process has been anything but easy.
The removal process has been anything but easy.
It’s not just a place. In one sense, it’s the private area backstage where clowns get ready to perform.
It’s not just a place. In one sense, it’s the private area backstage where clowns get ready to perform.
The storm also brought numerous reports of large hail and strong winds.
The storm also brought numerous reports of large hail and strong winds.
It's now pending before the Senate.
It's now pending before the Senate.
Officials warn of electric shock drowning.
Officials warn of electric shock drowning.
The plant is native to an island in western Indonesia.
The plant is native to an island in western Indonesia.
Georgia Supreme Court rejects appeal to stop execution.
Georgia Supreme Court rejects appeal to stop execution.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.
An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.
Officials say a 4-year-old boy has died after shooting himself at a child care provider.
Officials say a 4-year-old boy has died after shooting himself at a child care provider.
West Virginia State Police have arrested a woman they said allowed her child to get into drugs.
West Virginia State Police have arrested a woman they said allowed her child to get into drugs.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Crime Unit is requesting the public’s help with identifying a male suspect who performed a daytime burglary in the Scary Creek area of Putnam County.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Crime Unit is requesting the public’s help with identifying a male suspect who performed a daytime burglary in the Scary Creek area of Putnam County.
Thieves are now getting your credit card numbers from gas pumps in a new way you might never even notice. So how do they do it?
Thieves are now getting your credit card numbers from gas pumps in a new way you might never even notice. So how do they do it?
A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.
A mother and her teenage daughter were leaving a bakery with Mother's Day treats in hand on their way home from church Sunday morning, when an out-of-control car jumped the sidewalk and crashed into the pair.
The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.
The Charleston Police Department is holding a high-visibility sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint this week.
A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store carrying her severed head before stabbing a 66-year-old clerk
A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store carrying her severed head before stabbing a 66-year-old clerk
It's now pending before the Senate.
It's now pending before the Senate.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.
Stay with 13 News for the latest developments.