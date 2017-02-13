Search underway for two men who escaped from Athens Co. correctional facility

NELSONVILLE, OH (WCMH) - Officials in Athens County are searching for two inmates who escaped a correctional facility Sunday night.

According to a release from the SEPTA Correctional Facility, Zachariah Spires, 24 and Leonard Lowery, 32, escaped at about 6:57pm, Sunday and are still at large.

Spires, who was sentenced on charges of receiving stolen property and failure to comply, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, a gray zip-up hooded shirt, dark blue jeans and white shoes.

Lowery, who was sentenced on charges of receiving stolen property, was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, over a white t-shirt, with blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on these two men can contact the City of Nelsonville Police Department at 740-753-1922 or the SEPTA Correctional Facility at 740-753-5000.