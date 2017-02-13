Police Search for Man who Tried Striking Trooper with Vehicle During Stop

State Police are searching for a man who attempted to strike a trooper during a traffic stop.

Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating an unidentified male that uses the aliases of "Jeff Cooper" and "Grillz."

He is described as being a black male, approximately 6' and 160-180 pounds.

He is wanted for attempting to strike a trooper with a vehicle during a traffic stop.

It is believed that he is involved in a drug distribution operation in the area of Fairmont, WV.

Anyone with information concerning his true identity and/or possible location is requested to contact the West Virginia State Police by telephone, in person, or at www.wvcrime.com.