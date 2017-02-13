West Virginia Man Accused of Killing Mother with Prescription Pills

An investigation into the death of an elderly woman at the end of January lead to an arrest on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Officers were called to a home on College Ave. on Jan. 31. They found an elderly woman who would not respond to treatment and her son intoxicated and passed out nearby.

The victim, 65-Year-Old Virginia Spencer, had apparently died of an overdose. Detectives said the evidence shows Bradford Spencer, 44, had intentionally given his mother an overdose of prescription pills. He lived in the home with his mom and police said he was technically her caregiver.

Bradford Spencer is charged with First Degree Murder, Crimes Against the Elderly, two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and other crimes. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond