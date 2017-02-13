Man Arrested for Breaking into West Virginia Capitol Building

A man has been arrested for breaking into the State Capitol Monday.

According to Lawrence Messina, the Director of Communications for the Department of Homeland Security, 21-year-old Israel Gideon Emanuel Higgins smashed a glass door and broke into the South Plaza of the State Capitol at around 5 a.m. Monday.

Messina says that Higgins smashed a glass door with an ashtray to enter into the building.

Messina also says that though he did not make it into any offices in the Capitol.

Higgins has been charged with breaking and entering, fleeing, and destruction of property.

Messina says that damage totals are in the range of several hundred dollars.

The door that had its glass busted out has already been repaired according to the Department of Administration.