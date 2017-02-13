Huntington using rainy day fund in budget crisis - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington using rainy day fund in budget crisis

Monday evening,  Huntington City Council will vote to use its rainy day fund to help shore up what the mayor calls a "budget crisis monsoon". 

But city leaders said that does not mean the quick return of 24 police and fire department layoffs.

Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday morning, "We have a plan moving forward, I was able to share that plan with these leaders."

Mayor Steve Williams previewed the next phase of Huntington's budget recovery plan with dozens of the city's top business, education, neighborhood and religious leaders.

In return, he said he got continuing solidarity and support.

Huntington Chamber of Commerce President Bill Bissett said, "The 550 businesses that make up this chamber are dealing with the same issues, health care, pensions and budgets that are in crisis."

Williams said depleting the more than $2 million rainy day fund will cut what was at first a $6 million deficit down to $122,000.

The mayor said that just tentatively stabilizes a budget still in crisis.

And he said it does not mean a quick return of 24 laid off police and fire dept employees.

Williams told 13 News, "We want to hire them back but don't want to find ourselves in the same situation that we are in now. We will eventually."

From Huntington Police Union President Brian Lucas, "Eventually? Give us a time frame on hiring back these officers and firefighters. Will it be six months, a year? Eighteen months? 

Some city leaders agreed that using up the rainy day fund is a stop-gap, not a solution.

Council President Mark Bates told 13 News. "We're still in a projected deficit so we will continue to work to whittle away that deficit."

Bates said city council will soon be working on next fiscal years budget.  He says that budget will be lean, and have the same numbers of police officers and firefighters as we have now.

That budget is four and a half months down the road.

Mayor Williams will lay out his budget recovery plan and his proposal for the next fiscal year in his state of the city address. That address is Wednesday, February 15, 4 p.m. at Huntington City Hall.

