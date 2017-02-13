Portsmouth Judge Arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Impaired

A Portsmouth, Ohio Municipal Judge was arrested over the weekend.

Court records show that Judge Russell D. Kegley was arrested last Friday and charged with O.V.I. In Ohio, that's operating a vehicle while impaired.

Court records show Kegley refused a breathalizer test.

Judge Kegley was arraigned Monday morning on a first degree misdemeanor charge.

Ohio Supreme court rules consider disqualifying a judge from the bench only if a felony was committed.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.