DuPont and Chemours reach $671 million settlement over chemical spill

An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.

Thieves are now getting your credit card numbers from gas pumps in a new way you might never even notice. So how do they do it?

GREENUP COUNTY, KY - Two parents from Greenup, KY were indicted by a grand jury today after allegedly locking their child in a bedroom with barred windows and a pad lock. Franklin and Sandra Torres, both 52, have been charged wih Unlawful Imprisonment and Failure to Report Child Dependency, Neglect, or Abuse. According to court documents, the the child was kept in a locked room from June 2016 to January 2017. They couple was charged because they failed to report this informat...

Thursday the senior class from Herbert Hoover High School will walk across the stage at the municipal auditorium in Charleston, WV to accept their diploma's. For seniors like Ian Avis the school year has been anything but ordinary. His high school was flooded and damaged beyond repair last summer. Since then students from Herbert Hoover High School have been sharing space with students at Elkview Middle School. It has meant shorter days in the classroom but...