Shoppers in West Virginia have mixed feelings about the idea of bringing back the food tax

The mother of a 10-year-old girl who choked on a bearing from a fidget spinner is now warning other parents about her daughter’s experience.
A toddler is recovering from second-degree burns, and his parents say those burns happened at a city splash pad playground.
Is the convenience of having a Quarter Pounder and fries delivered to your home or office worth a $5 fee? McDonald's is hoping it will be.
Phase three of the work to remove the Ironton-Russell Bridge begins today.
The Division of Natural Resources says that's the largest harvest since 2006.
The removal process has been anything but easy.
It’s not just a place. In one sense, it’s the private area backstage where clowns get ready to perform.
The storm also brought numerous reports of large hail and strong winds.
It's now pending before the Senate.
Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director's post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would let pharmacists offer a generic and cheaper alternative to life-saving EpiPens used to treat certain severe allergic reactions.
West Virginia welcomes leaders from Washington D.C. to a round table on the opioid epidemic. Health and Human Services Tom Price and President Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway listened to West Virginia concerns and say they'll take advice back to Washington. 50,000 West Virginians now covered by the Obamacare Medicaid expansion are struggling with drug addiction. Many who couldn't afford treatment before, can now get help thanks to insurance coverage.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Police are searching for a man and woman convicted of several injuring their infant child.
After seeing the video tape of a brawl between a high school student and a Logan County Police Officer, Logan County School Board President, Paul Hardesty promises an investigation into the incident.
An Arkansas mother and father were arrested after their 15-day-old baby was found with severe rat bites. On May 14, a Magnolia Police officer was dispatched to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for a report of a child with rat bites. The nurse at the hospital told the officer the child weighed about five pounds and had been bitten at least 100 times.
Thieves are now getting your credit card numbers from gas pumps in a new way you might never even notice. So how do they do it?
The mother of a 10-year-old girl who choked on a bearing from a fidget spinner is now warning other parents about her daughter’s experience.
West Virginia State Police have arrested a woman they said allowed her child to get into drugs.
A Kentucky jailer says a pregnant inmate has given birth in her cell and the baby is doing well.
A toddler is recovering from second-degree burns, and his parents say those burns happened at a city splash pad playground.
