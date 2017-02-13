Shoppers in West Virginia have mixed feelings about the idea of bringing back the food tax

Some lawmakers are cooking up a plan to tax the food again in West Virginia.

During this regular legislative session lawmakers are mulling over ways to cut down the state deficit. In his State of the State address Jim Justice has already proposed raising the gasoline tax. People had mixed feelings about the talk among some lawmakers of bringing back the food tax that was eliminated in 2013.

"Either way they are going to get in your pocket so it doesn't make any difference to me," said Walter Cook.

Right now only food that is to be prepared at home is tax free. Prepared foods, food from vending machines and soft drinks are taxed.