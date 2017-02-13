Putnam County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Putnam County man is facing 20 years in federal prison for the possession of child pornography.

Scott Allen Forloine, 36, of Scott Depot, pleaded guilty the possession of child pornography related to an incident that occurred in 2015.

Forloine confessed that he possessed over 600 images and videos of prepubescent children on his personal computer.

An investigation revealed that he used a peer-to-peer file sharing program to obtain and distribute child pornography.

United States Attorney Carol Casto provided this statement:

“My office is committed to the fight against those who contribute to the exploitation and abuse of children. We will use every available tool to work with our law enforcement partners to track these criminals down and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. The defendant is facing a significant sentence that should serve as a warning to anyone who victimizes children.”

The United State's Attorney's Office would like to thank the FBI, the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Parkersburg Police Department for their investigation.

Forloine is scheduled for sentencing on May 22nd, 2017.