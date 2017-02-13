Suspects Charged After Charleston Shooting Injures Two

UPDATE: February 16th, 2017, 11:56 p.m.

Two suspects have been charged in the shooting that occurred on Glenwood Avenue in Charleston Monday evening, February 13th, 2017.

Scott Allen Breeden, Jr., 20, and Yasmin Pegram, 20, both from Charleston, were arrested for the shooting of Keith Paul and Marsha Nicholas that resulted in serious injuries.

Charleston Police investigated the 6th Street and Glenwood Avenue area of Charleston after receiving an alert of shots being fired.

Officers found Paul and Nicholas, both wounded, inside of a vehicle on nearby Russell Street.

According to a report from a third party present with Paul and Nicholas, the three were approached by Breeden and Pegram in an attempt to complete a drug deal.

An altercation arose between the parties which then escalated when Breeden and Pegram revealed handguns and began firing into the vehicle.

Paul was able to drive a short distance away from the gunfire towards Glenwood Avenue before stopping due to sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Paul was last listed as being in critical condition and Nicholas as stable.

Breeden and Pegram are both facing felony charges of Wanton Endangerment, including two counts of Malicious Wounding.

They are being held on separate $1,000,000 cash bonds.

UPDATE: February 14th, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Lieutenant Steve Cooper of the Charleston Police Department has released the names of the two victims involved the shooting that occurred after 9 p.m. Monday night.

Keith Paul, 43, of St. Albans, was said to be in critical condition after having been shot in the torso.

Marsha Nicholas, 43, of Elkview, was also injured in the shooting and received wounds to her extremities. Her condition is now stable.

Police are investigating the incident as a drug deal that resulted in the shooting.

Lt. Cooper says the department has a lead but are not offering any information about potential suspects at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Two people have been shot in Charleston Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of 6th Street and Glenwood Avenue in Charleston just after 9 p.m. Monday.

A male victim was shot in the chest, while a female was shot in the leg. Both were shot in a dark vehicle.

3 shell casings have been retrieved at the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He was last seen heading toward Central Avenue from Russell Street in Charleston.

Charleston Police and Charleston Fire responded to the scene.

We have a crew at the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.