Suspects Charged After Charleston Shooting Injures Two - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspects Charged After Charleston Shooting Injures Two

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: February 16th, 2017, 11:56 p.m.

Two suspects have been charged in the shooting that occurred on Glenwood Avenue in Charleston Monday evening, February 13th, 2017.

Scott Allen Breeden, Jr., 20, and Yasmin Pegram, 20, both from Charleston, were arrested for the shooting of Keith Paul and Marsha Nicholas that resulted in serious injuries.

Charleston Police investigated the 6th Street and Glenwood Avenue area of Charleston after receiving an alert of shots being fired. 

Officers found Paul and Nicholas, both wounded, inside of a vehicle on nearby Russell Street.

According to a report from a third party present with Paul and Nicholas, the three were approached by Breeden and Pegram in an attempt to complete a drug deal.

An altercation arose between the parties which then escalated when Breeden and Pegram revealed handguns and began firing into the vehicle.

Paul was able to drive a short distance away from the gunfire towards Glenwood Avenue before stopping due to sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. 

Paul was last listed as being in critical condition and Nicholas as stable. 

Breeden and Pegram are both facing felony charges of Wanton Endangerment, including two counts of Malicious Wounding.

They are being held on separate $1,000,000 cash bonds.

UPDATE: February 14th, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Lieutenant Steve Cooper of the Charleston Police Department has released the names of the two victims involved the shooting that occurred after 9 p.m. Monday night.

Keith Paul, 43, of St. Albans, was said to be in critical condition after having been shot in the torso. 

Marsha Nicholas, 43, of Elkview, was also injured in the shooting and received wounds to her extremities. Her condition is now stable. 

Police are investigating the incident as a drug deal that resulted in the shooting.

Lt. Cooper says the department has a lead but are not offering any information about potential suspects at this time. 

ORIGINAL:

Two people have been shot in Charleston Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of 6th Street and Glenwood Avenue in Charleston just after 9 p.m. Monday.

A male victim was shot in the chest, while a female was shot in the leg. Both were shot in a dark vehicle.

3 shell casings have been retrieved at the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He was last seen heading toward Central Avenue from Russell Street in Charleston.

Charleston Police and Charleston Fire responded to the scene.

We have a crew at the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Investigation 'Promised' into Incident Between High School Student and Police Officer

    Investigation 'Promised' into Incident Between High School Student and Police Officer

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:06:51 GMT

    After seeing the video tape of a brawl between a high school student and a Logan County Police Officer, Logan County School Board President, Paul Hardesty promises an investigation into the incident.  

    After seeing the video tape of a brawl between a high school student and a Logan County Police Officer, Logan County School Board President, Paul Hardesty promises an investigation into the incident.  

  • Crews respond to elevator fire in Charleston

    Crews respond to elevator fire in Charleston

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-05-17 16:47:56 GMT
    Dispatchers tell 13 News that a small fire broke out in an elevator today after a lit cigarette made contact with insulation material. The fire was reported on Court Street near the Judicial Annex Building. It occurred at roughly 12:30 p.m. Crews have already put the small fire out and traffic has returned to normal. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.
    Dispatchers tell 13 News that a small fire broke out in an elevator today after a lit cigarette made contact with insulation material. The fire was reported on Court Street near the Judicial Annex Building. It occurred at roughly 12:30 p.m. Crews have already put the small fire out and traffic has returned to normal. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.

  • Driver caught on camera hitting child, driving away

    Driver caught on camera hitting child, driving away

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:12:15 GMT

    Home surveillance video shows a gold Ford Explorer fishtailing down a road. The video shows the driver run into a family’s front yard, hit their truck, swing back out into the street and then hit a 7th-grade boy who was riding his bike.

    Home surveillance video shows a gold Ford Explorer fishtailing down a road. The video shows the driver run into a family’s front yard, hit their truck, swing back out into the street and then hit a 7th-grade boy who was riding his bike.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Target recalling more than 500k water absorbing toys because of ingestion hazard

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:37:23 GMT

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if a child swallows a toy, it could expand inside the stomach causing several medical issues and require surgery for removal.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.