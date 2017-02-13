Locals Worried about New Chemical Plant, Company says "We're different"

INSTITUTE- Kanawha Valley residents are worried about a new Methanol Plant set to start construction next month. The plant's 300 construction jobs and 60 permanent jobs are music to many ears. But others are worried about the environmental impacts.

"We have an industry that has operated uncontrolled by everybody and that includes the EPA, the governor's office and everybody else. Because derned if they didn't have an explosion over there and they didn't even let the emergency people into it," Institute resident Donna Willis said at a public meeting Monday night.

But US Methanol promises it's different. The CEO and COO attended a meeting facilitated by People Concerned about Chemical Safety to filed questions about Liberty 1. It's the name for the Methanol plant set to be built on the corner of Goff Mountain Road and Route 25.

"We're bringing a fresh set of eyes and a fresh outlook and a fresh way to do this to this valley," CEO Brad Gunn explained.

Methanol is produced by combining natural gas with steam and pressure, so the only thing going out of the plant is carbon dioxide.

"The notion that you would dump anything anywhere is atrocious to me. I have a 7 year old little girl that I think the world of, and I don't want her growing up in a new environment," Gunn added.

Gunn said with plans for carbon dioxide and water recycling, his company is the new face of the chemical business- with minimal impact on the environment. But some residents worry any negative impact could be too much.

"The problem I have with any industry coming here is that your emissions are just and addition to what already exists," Willis said.

US Methanol still needs final approval from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. You can reach out to Joe Kessler at the DEP Permit Review office about the project- Permit #R13-335. Residents have until March 6th to share their thoughts about the plant.