Crews respond to house fire in Huntington

A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in Cabell County shortly after 2:30 a.m.

According to dispatchers, the fire broke out at 1145 Jefferson Avenue in Huntington. We're told the fire started in the kitchen of the home, but is under control.

Dispatchers tell 13 News everyone made it out safely and no injuries are being reported at this time.

The Huntington Fire Department as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

