Grandmother charged in infant methadone overdose

LUSBY, MD (AP) - The grandmother of a one-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on methadone has been arrested and charged with child abuse.

The Maryland Department of Child Protective Services contacted the Calvert County Sheriff's Office to report a child that appeared to have been poisoned.

Police say the boy's mother took rushed him to the hospital on Feb. 9 after picking him up from his grandmother's house and noticing that he was lethargic and exhibiting signs of being poisoned.

Officials say it was determined that the boy was suffering from a methadone overdose and was treated with several doses of Naloxone, a drug that blocks the effects of opioids.

The boy's grandmother was arrested and charged with child abuse, assault and distribution of a controlled substance.

