Several brands of cheese recalled due to Listeria concerns

MASSILLON, OH (WCMH) — MDS Foods is recalling several brands of cheese due to a potential for Listeria contamination.

Some of the recalled cheese was supplied to MDS by Deutsch Kase Hause LLC, the same supplier linked to recalls of Sargento cheeses.

Other cheese recalled by MDS shared a production line with the affected cheese.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported.

Customers who have purchased any of the cheese products listed below from the affected sell by dates or any unreadable date codes are urged not to consume it and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact MDS Foods Customer Service: (330) 879-9780 extension 105 Monday through Friday, 8:00AM to 5:00PM, (EST).

Cheese products being recalled due to found contamination from cheese supplier

MDS Foods
Item #		 Brand Description Product Size Piece UPC Code Case UPC Code Date Code
55209 Amish
Classics		 Colby Deli (Mini) Horn 6 lb 8 28653 552093 00 8 28653 55209 3 Sell by: May 17, 2017
55241 Amish
Classics		 Colby RW Fullmoon Approx. 8 oz 8 28653 55241 3 00 8 28653 55241 3 Best if used by:
07/10/17

7/4/2017

6/4/2017

5/19/2017
55245 Amish
Classics		 Colby EW Fullmoon 8 oz 8 28653 55245 1 00 8 28653 55245 1 Best if used by:

7/10/2017

7/4/2017

6/3/2017

5/19/2017
55831 Deli
Readi		 Colby Mini
Cheese Slices		 2 lb pack 6 34660 62859 7 00 6 34660 62859 7 Best if used by:
05/02/2017

4/22/2017
55553 Deli
Made EZ		 Colby Cheese
Slices		 1.5 lb pack 8 28653 55554 4 00 8 28653 55553 7 335-16
18755 Meijer Colby Jack Mini
Horn		 6 lb 710917 18755 7 10917 18755

Sell by Date:
05/02/17
55755 Meijer Colby Mini Horn 6 lb 710917 55755 7 10917 55755

Sell by Date:
05/02/17

Cheese products being recalled due to potential contamination

MDS Foods Item # Brand Description Product
Size		 Piece UPC Code Case UPC Code Date Code
55244 Amish
Classics		 Colby RW
Halfmoon		 Approx.
8 oz		 N/A 0 08 28653 55244 4 Best if used by:
07/10/2017
55758 Meijer Colby EW Halfmoon 8 oz 7 13733 34047 2 0 07 13733 34047 2 Best if used by:
07/10/2017
18244 Amish
Classics		 Colby Jack RW Halfmoon Approx.
8 oz		 N/A 00828653182443 Best if used by:
07/10/2017
18758 Meijer Colby Jack
EW Halfmoon Chunk		 8 oz 713733340588 00713733340588 Best if used by:
07/10/2017
18241 Amish
Classics		 Colby Jack
RW Fullmoon		 Approx.
8 oz		 N/A 0 08 28653 18241 2 Best if used by:
07/10/2017
18245 Amish
Classics		 Colby Jack
EW Fullmoon		 8 oz 828653182450 00828653182450 Best if used by:
07/10/2017
28245 Amish
Classics		 Cheddar
EW Fullmoon		 8 oz 828653282457 00828653282457 Best if used by:
07/10/2017
07/04/2017
73705 Lipari Old
Tyme		 Swiss
Sandwich
Cut		 Approx
8.5 lbs		 N/A 00828653737056 Best if used by:
07/04/2017
10241 Amish
Classics		 Jalapeno RW Fullmoon Approx.
8 oz		 N/A 0 08 28653 10241 0 Best if used by:
07/04/2017
10245 Amish
Classics		 Jalapeno
EW Fullmoon		 8 oz 828653102458 00828653102458 Best if used by:
07/04/2017
18830 Deli Readi Colby Jack
St Pk 1oz Halfmoon Slice		 1 lb 6 34660 62875 7 006 34660 62875 7 Best if used by:
05/02/2017
10831 Deli Readi Jalapeno St
Pk 1oz Slice		 2 lb pack 6 34660 62878 8 0 06 34660 62878 8 Best if used by:
04/22/2017
26831 Deli Readi Hot Pepper St Pk 1oz Slice 2 lb pack 6 34660 62868 9 0 06 34660 62868 9 Best if used by:
04/22/2017
26555 Deli
Made EZ		 Hot Pepper
St Pk .5oz
Slice		 1.5 lb
pack		 8 28653 26555 9 0 08 28653 26555 9 Best if used by:
04/22/2017
28747 Duck Deli Cheddar St
Pk .75oz
Slice		 1.5 lb
pack		 8 28653 28747 6 0 08 28653 28747 6 Production Date:
358-16
28545 Deli
Made EZ		 Cheddar St Pk .75oz Slice 2.0 lb pack 8 28653 28545 8 0 08 28653 28545 8 Best if used by:
04/22/2017
28555 Deli
Made EZ		 Ched Mild Stk Pk .5oz Slice 1.5 lb pack 8 28653 28555 7 0 08 28653 28555 7 Best if used by:
04/22/2017
55830 Deli Readi Colby St Pk
1oz
Halfmoon
Slices		 1.0 lb pack 6 34660 62872 6 0 06 34660 62872 6 Best if used by:
04/22/2017
55703 Old Tyme Colby EW Halfmoon 8 oz 0 94776 10227 3 0 00 41563 26105 7 Best if used by:
06/03/2017
10555 Deli
Made EZ		 Jalapeno
Jack St Pk
.5oz Slice		 1.5 lb
pack		 8 28653 10555 8 0 08 28653 10555 8 Best if used by:
03/30/2017

