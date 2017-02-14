Burger King offering Valentine’s Day Adults Meal with special ‘toy’

MIAMI, FL (WCMH) — Forget the kids’ meal this Valentine’s Day, because Burger King will be offering adults-only meals with a special “romantic toy” inside.

In a commercial posted to YouTube, Burger King announced the special meal, which will only be sold at its Israeli locations.

AdWeek is reporting the meal will include two whoppers, two packs of fries, two beers and the romantic adult toy.

The meal for two will only be available after 6pm, according to the fast food chain.