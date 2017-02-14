Teenager Charged with Assault after Repeatedly Stabbing Father

A juvenile has been charged with 2nd Degree Assault after allegedly stabbing her father in Johnson County, KY.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Department, deputies were alerted of a stabbing in the Oil Springs area on Monday morning, February 13th, 2017.

Upon arrival at the scene, a 39-year-old man told deputies that he was attacked by his 14-year-old daughter after a verbal argument escalated into domestic assault.

The father said that the 14-year-old daughter stabbed him twice in the back and then twice again in the torso.

After sustaining serious injuries , he was transported to Pikeville Medical Center where he is now recovering.

The daughter has since been released into the custody of her mother.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating.