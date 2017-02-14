H.T. Hackney to open West Virginia warehouse, create 70 jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) - State officials say wholesale grocery distributor H.T. Hackney Co. is opening its first warehouse in West Virginia and creating an estimated 70 jobs.



The state Department of Commerce says in a news release that the company will locate a 246,000-square-foot warehouse in Milton.



The company is accepting job applications at Milton City Hall starting Thursday for drivers and mechanics, office and warehouse workers, maintenance personnel and sales staff.



Knoxville, Tennessee-based H.T. Hackney stocks more than 30,000 different products and serves retailers in 22 states.

