Car crashes into flipped vehicle in Braxton County

A deputy with the Braxton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a vehicle accident occurred at roughly 7 a.m. on Sunday, February 14th, 2017.

According to Deputy Scarborough, a vehicle containing a 13-year-old minor and female in her 30's crashed and flipped over on I-79 after the driver fell asleep.

After responding to the wreck, responding units witnessed another car crash into the overturned vehicle.

Police say they believe the second accident occurred after the male driver drove around a curve and failed to see the wreckage.

No major injuries were reported as a result of the accidents, however the 13-year-old was transported to Braxton Memorial Hospital with a minor concussion.