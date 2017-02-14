Charleston Man Accused of Attempting to Pour Bleach in Pregnant - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Man Accused of Attempting to Pour Bleach in Pregnant Woman's Mouth

CHARLESTON, WV -

A Charleston, West Virginia man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to pour bleach into the mouth of a pregnant woman.

Officers were called out to a home on Randolph Street Monday night, but once police arrived, the victim was already filing a complaint at the station.

According to the criminal complaint, Geoffrey Wilborne, 30, choked the pregnant woman, who is described as an intimate partner, opened a bottle of bleach, and attempted to put the bottle to her mouth so she would drink it.

The complaint says that while he was attempting to pour the bleach in her mouth, Wilborne said, "drink this so your baby can die."

According to the complaint, the victim said she she almost lost consciousness during the incident and was left with bruising and scratches. 

He is facing one strangulation charge and two charges for attempting to kill or injury by poison.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of Randolph Street in Charleston on February 11th, 2017.

We will continue to update this story as we get new information.

